Left Menu

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech

With a review process of 'Covaxin', the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 commencing at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday said it expects to receive emergency use listing (EUL) from the global body at the earliest.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:48 IST
Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a review process of 'Covaxin', the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 commencing at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday said it expects to receive emergency use listing (EUL) from the global body at the earliest. "All documents required for emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to WHO as of July 9. The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from the WHO at the earliest," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

A WHO pre-qualification, or a EUL, is necessary for a vaccine company to supply vaccines for global facilities such as Covax or international procurement. The WHO has approved vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca- SK Bio/SII, Johnson & Johnson Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.

The indigenous vaccine showed 63.6 per cent efficacy against the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has spread in many other countries. Covaxin demonstrated 93.4 per cent efficacy against severe symptomatic Covid-19 and 63.6 per cent against asymptomatic Covid-19. The trial was conducted on 25,800 subjects, and the data submitted to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) showed the vaccine was "well-tolerated." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021