UP: Teen girl thwarts molestation bid by neighbour, her face slashed using knife

A teenage girl was slashed in her face with a knife by her neighbouring 23-year-old man in a molestation attempt at her home on Monday here, police said.

The youth was later arrested after a case was lodged against him.

The 15-year-old girl was attacked by the youth using a knife, as she resisted attempts made by the youth to molest her after entering her house in Bansdih Road area, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the youth entered the 15-year-old's house on Monday afternoon, and tried to molest her.

As she resisted his attempts, the accused tied her hands, and attacked her face repeatedly using the knife. She got several gashes in her face and was taken to a hospital in the district, from where she was referred to Varanasi.

Yadav said a case was registered against the youth following a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

