Maha: Palm reader advises man to divorce his wife if he wants to become MLA; held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:51 IST
A 48-year-old palm reader was arrested here in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly advising a family to get rid of their daughter-in-law claiming she was a ''bad omen'' for her husband who wants to become an MLA or minister, police said.

The accused Raghunath Yemul had told the man that his dream will never come true until he divorces his wife, a Chatushringi police station officer said quoting the FIR.

The victim had already lodged a case against her in-laws and husband for harassing her for dowry.

Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Pune Police, appealed that women labelled ''bad omen'' by the likes of Yemul and have been subjected to torture by their in-laws can approach the nearest police stations.

