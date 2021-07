U.S. condemns retaliatory attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The United States strongly condemns retaliatory attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's Tigray region, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn any retaliatory attacks that have been or may be directed against civilians in the Tigray region, whether by organized military or security forces or by rogue elements," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)