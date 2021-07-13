Left Menu

Three held for killing rickshaw puller in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 01:44 IST
Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a van rickshaw puller, whose body was recovered from the city's Jorashanko area, police said.

One of the accused, who was the helper of the deceased Ranjit, was irked over non-payment of dues, a police officer said.

''Ranjit was to pay his helper Rs 100 as a part of his salary, which he did not. In order to take revenge, the accused took help of two other people and killed him. They have confessed their crime,'' he said.

