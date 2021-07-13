Left Menu

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 08:26 IST
