Bengal: Robbery attempt thwarted, gang opens fire at people

PTI | Suri | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Failing to rob the branch of a gold loan company in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a gang of robbers opened fire at the people, injuring a person, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Suri town on Monday, they said.

The gang reached the office of the gold loan company at a market complex in the morning, and forced the security guards to open the branch before the scheduled time at gunpoint, police said.

As soon as the shutter was upped, the alarm went off, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, they said.

The mob soon started chasing the robbers, and two of them could manage to escape on a motorbike, eye-witnesses said.

The rest of the gang got stuck and opened fire on the people, injuring a rickshaw-puller, they said.

They then snatched a bike at gunpoint and fled from the area, police said.

The injured was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

''Search is on for the gang. All the police stations have been alerted,'' said Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi.

