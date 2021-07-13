Left Menu

Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:56 IST
  • Egypt

The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 a.m. local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast.

