Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:56 IST
The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 a.m. local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.
Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast.
