Will work in accordance with Constitutional valves: Himachal Governor Rajendra Arlekar

Hours after being sworn in as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh, former Goa Speaker Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday said that he will work in accordance with the Constitutional values. "I will have to work according to constitutional values. It's important for me to be here from one state celebrating itself as a tourist place. This is also a tourist place," said the new Himachal Pradesh government.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday took oath as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Shimla. Arlekar who was appointed as the new Governor of the state on July 6, had expressed his happiness while stating that he is the first Goan to become the Governor of a state.

Speaking to ANI, Arlekar had said, "Nobody from Goa has become a Governor so far. I am happy that I am the first one. Destiny gave me this responsibility. What more can I say?" Stating that his appointment as the Governor shows that leaders and leadership are important in the BJP, Arlekar had said that it's a party that believes in its leaders, adding that the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the party had faith in him.

Arlekar, who started his career as a party worker has been a two-time member of the Goa Legislative Assembly before appointed as the speaker of the state legislative assembly. He has also been the President of BJP's Goa unit. (ANI)

