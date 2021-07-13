China is not a threat to the UK, new envoy says

China is not a threat or a rival to the United Kingdom so cooperation should be expanded, China's new ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday.

"A China that follows a new and Chinese-style path to socialist modernization will only create greater opportunities for the world," Zheng said.

"China is not a challenge, not a threat nor a rival to the UK," he said.

