China is not a threat to the UK, new envoy says

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

China is not a threat or a rival to the United Kingdom so cooperation should be expanded, China's new ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday.

"A China that follows a new and Chinese-style path to socialist modernization will only create greater opportunities for the world," Zheng said.

"China is not a challenge, not a threat nor a rival to the UK," he said.

