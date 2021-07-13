China is not a threat to the UK, new envoy says
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
China is not a threat or a rival to the United Kingdom so cooperation should be expanded, China's new ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday.
"A China that follows a new and Chinese-style path to socialist modernization will only create greater opportunities for the world," Zheng said.
Advertisement
"China is not a challenge, not a threat nor a rival to the UK," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Zheng
- United Kingdom
- Chinese
- London
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier
China starts Baihetan hydro project, biggest since Three Gorges
China's giant Baihetan hydro plant begins generating power - CCTV
China's blue-chip index firms as technology stocks shine
China's blue-chip index ends higher as tech stocks shine