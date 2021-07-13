Four detained in TMC leader's murder case

At least four persons were detained on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a local TMC leader in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, a senior police officer said.

Sleuths of the state Criminal Investigation Department, during the day, visited the site in Mangalkot, where Ashim Das -- the 'anchal' (area) president of the TMC -- was shot dead by bike-borne men on Monday evening, and collected samples as part of their investigation.

Das was declared ''brought dead'' when locals took him to a nearby hospital.

''We have not arrested anyone so far but have detained four persons in connection with the incident. It seems that the killers were known to Das. We are trying to find out the reason... it could due to a personal feud or some political rivalry,'' the officer said.

The TMC and the BJP have been trading barbs since the incident on Monday, with the ruling party alleging that members of the rival outfit orchestrated the attack, and the saffron camp claiming that the death was a fallout of TMC's internal feud.

