EXCLUSIVE-Italy to make fresh attempt to keep liners out of Venice lagoon - sources

The Italian cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss new measures to try to keep large cruise ships out of Venice lagoon, two government sources said.

Rome has passed legislation in the past to limit liners' access to one of the world's most famous tourist sites, but an alternative docking point is not yet ready.

Residents protested in June when the 92,000 tonnes MSC Orchestra sailed through the lagoon en route for Croatia and Greece, attracting the attention of international media.

