Three held over communal clash in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath; FIR registered against 25

PTI | Somnath | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:32 IST
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday over a clash that erupted between members of two communities, in which two people were injured and a shop and some vehicles were damaged in Gujarat's Gir Somanath district, police said.

Dozens of people from the two communities, armed with sticks, clashed with each other late on Monday night, leaving two persons injured and two motorcycles and a shop damaged at Prabhas Patan, inspector N M Ahir said.

“Some persons had entered into an argument after two motorcycles hit each other at a marketplace in Prabhas Patan earlier on Monday. The matter was resolved at the time. However, later, two groups attacked each other over the issue,” the official said.

The police have arrested three persons of the 25 accused against whom an FIR was registered after the clash, he said.

Communal tension prevailed in the area, where there was heavy police deployment to prevent untoward incidents, the official said, adding that the situation was now under control.

An FIR was lodged against a group of 25 persons, including seven named accused, under sections of the Indian Penal Code involving rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, insult to provocation, voluntarily causing hurt, among others, Ahir said.

