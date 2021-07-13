Navi Mumbai: 4 held for 8 cases, Rs 3.34L worth of items recovered
Four people have been arrested in Navi Mumbai in connection with three house-breaking thefts that took place in the last one year as well as five other cases, police said on Tuesday.
Senior Inspector Ajaykumar Landge said stolen items worth Rs 3.34 lakh, including some gold and 13 cycles, have been recovered.
He identified the four as as Nilesh Damodhar, Sameer Dhulap, Mahesh Chavarkar and Dinesh Jadhav.
