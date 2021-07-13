Left Menu

CBI books Madurai official for issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:53 IST
The CBI has registered an FIR against a senior superintendent in the Regional Passport Office in Madurai who was allegedly issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals, including Sri Lankans, brought by travel agents, officials said on Tuesday.

The central agency carried out searches at three locations in Madurai after booking Veeraputhiran, Senior Superintendent, RPO, Madurai, and another person identified as Ramesh in connection with the case, they said.

The agency has alleged that in 2019-20, Veeraputhiran entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ramesh and other travel agents operating in Madurai, the officials said.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, Veeraputhiran, while posted as granting officer at Passport Seva Kendra, Tirunelveli, fraudulently issued Indian passports to Sri Lankans and other ineligible people in return for pecuniary benefits from the travel agents, the CBI FIR alleged.

The agency has found that he had demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 45,000 from Ramesh which was deposited in Veeraputhiran's savings account, it added.

