Left Menu

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim taken to AIIMS in Delhi for tests

He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.Singh, 53, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his ashram in Sirsa. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:54 IST
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim taken to AIIMS in Delhi for tests
  • Country:
  • India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was on Tuesday taken to AIIMS in Delhi under heavy police escort for some tests, an official said.

According to sources, Singh was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as the required tests were not available in Rohtak.

Notably, the Dera chief has been facing some health issues recently.

Last month, he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for some tests. He spent a few days at the private facility.

Days before that, Singh underwent some tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain.

Earlier in May, he was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Singh, 53, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021