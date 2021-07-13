Left Menu

Lithuanian parliament votes to allow mass detention of asylum seekers

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:04 IST
Lithuanian parliament votes to allow mass detention of asylum seekers
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's parliament approved the mass detention of asylum seekers on Tuesday and restricted their rights to appeal, in a bid to deter high numbers crossing the border with Belarus.

Some 84 members of the 141-seat parliament voted to pass the law, brushing aside protests from Red Cross and other non-government organizations saying it violates Lithuania's international obligations and migrants' rights.

