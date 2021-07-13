Left Menu

UP govt allows 50 per cent of police stations to be headed by sub-inspectors

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:12 IST
UP govt allows 50 per cent of police stations to be headed by sub-inspectors
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that sub-inspectors (SI) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state relaxing an earlier order of allocating only 33 per cent.

In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs in the remaining one-third.

But now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated.

''Now, sub-inspectors can be posted in 50 per cent police stations as SHOs,'' the directive said.

The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021