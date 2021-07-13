UP govt allows 50 per cent of police stations to be headed by sub-inspectors

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that sub-inspectors (SI) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state relaxing an earlier order of allocating only 33 per cent.

In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs in the remaining one-third.

But now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated.

''Now, sub-inspectors can be posted in 50 per cent police stations as SHOs,'' the directive said.

The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations.

