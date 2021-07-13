5 absconders arrested in Doda, one held after 29 years

Five absconders, evading arrest from a period ranging between seven and 29 years, were held in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

Swami Raj of Gagla Kashtigarh village involved in a case of causing injuries by wrongful confinement registered under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) sections 323/341 in 1992 was arrested from his area, they said.

Baj Din of Gallandar Kashtigarh, who was involved in a case of theft and evading arrest for the last 11 years, was also arrested, they said.

Police also arrested Joginder Kumar of Cheakha Bhaderwah, who was also involved in a case of theft in 2009 and had been evading arrest for the last 12 years.

Irshad Bashir of Jaraie Kathua was arrested for his involvement in case of narcotics smuggling in 2014 and had been absconding for the last seven years, police said.

After 16 years, Gull Mohd alias Gulla of Ludana Gudana Doda was arrested in a case of criminal trespassing registered in 2004, they said.

Police activated all the sources and also enquired from the relatives of the absconders about their whereabouts.

On the information of reliable sources, special police teams were constituted by SSP Doda for the arrest of these absconders, they said.

