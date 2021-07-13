4 NSCN(K) cadres nabbed in Nagaland

At least four cadres of NSCN(K) have been nabbed in Nagaland, a press release issued by Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation by the Nagaland Police and Assam Rifles, the four cadres of the Niki Sumi group of the NSCN(K) were nabbed in Kohima district on Monday.

One 7.62 mm AK47 rifle with three magazines and 77 rounds of live ammunition, eight 9 mm rounds of live ammunition and Rs 11,500 in cash were recovered from their possession, the release said.

The operation was carried out based on specific inputs.

The apprehended persons were handed over to the police for further investigation.

