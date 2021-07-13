Left Menu

4 NSCN(K) cadres nabbed in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:12 IST
4 NSCN(K) cadres nabbed in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

At least four cadres of NSCN(K) have been nabbed in Nagaland, a press release issued by Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation by the Nagaland Police and Assam Rifles, the four cadres of the Niki Sumi group of the NSCN(K) were nabbed in Kohima district on Monday.

One 7.62 mm AK47 rifle with three magazines and 77 rounds of live ammunition, eight 9 mm rounds of live ammunition and Rs 11,500 in cash were recovered from their possession, the release said.

The operation was carried out based on specific inputs.

The apprehended persons were handed over to the police for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021