Left Menu

UP: Police starts probe over complaint of men eating omelette of peacock's eggs

The peacock is a protect bird under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:15 IST
UP: Police starts probe over complaint of men eating omelette of peacock's eggs
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have launched an investigation into an allegation that four men cooked and ate omelette of four eggs of a peacock, the national bird, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have not yet lodged an FIR in the case but have got a complaint from a couple of residents of Rabupura village in Greater Noida, the officials said.

According to the complaint, a peacock had delivered four eggs in an empty plot in Beerampur village, under Jewar tehsil, recently.

''On Monday evening, four men of the village took those eggs, cooked and ate them up at the house of one of them, leading to angst among locals. Shells of the eggs were recovered from the house,'' the complaint read.

The complainants have demanded strict action against the accused citing peacock's status as the national bird.

''We have got a complaint and are looking into the matter. We are consulting subject experts also to ascertain the authenticity of the claims after which due action would be taken as per the law,'' SHO Rabupura Dinesh Yadav told PTI.

However, official sources told PTI that the matter is linked to a property dispute related to a place of worship in the village. The peacock is a protect bird under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021