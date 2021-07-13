Left Menu

Woman killed in wall collapse in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:00 IST
A woman was killed when a portion of a wall of her house collapsed on Tuesday in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police officials said.

The incident took place at Mansar village under Ramtek tehsil.

The woman, Lalita Ganesh Chinchulkar (45), her son Shankar and grandson Ankit were sleeping in the house when part of a wall fell on them at around at 9.30 pm, the officials said.

Chinchulkar was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Ramtek police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

