Body of biker swept away in flooded rivulet recovered

His body was found stuck between rocks in the rivulet by a rescue team consisting of SDRF and NDRF personnel, the District Disaster Management office here informed.Twenty-five-year-old Shubham Chandra riding a motorcycle was trying to cross the swollen Lolti rivulet between Tharali and Gwaldam when he lost balance and was swept away by its swirling waters on Monday, Tharali Station House Officer Dhwaj Vir Singh said. The body has been sent for postmortem, Singh said.The deceased was a resident of Bageshwar district.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:14 IST
The body of a biker, who was swept away by the swift currents of a rivulet flooded by heavy rains, was recovered on Tuesday. His body was found stuck between rocks in the rivulet by a rescue team consisting of SDRF and NDRF personnel, the District Disaster Management office here informed.

Twenty-five-year-old Shubham Chandra riding a motorcycle was trying to cross the swollen Lolti rivulet between Tharali and Gwaldam when he lost balance and was swept away by its swirling waters on Monday, Tharali Station House Officer Dhwaj Vir Singh said. Locals informed the police about the incident after which a search operationwas launched, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, Singh said.

The deceased was a resident of Bageshwar district.

