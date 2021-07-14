Women constables interact with elderly, sensitise them on schemes, Covid precaution

To ensure safety and well-being of the elderly, women beat constables of the northwest district on Tuesday interacted with women senior citizens and sensitised them regarding their safety and security, police officials said. They also heard their problems and grievances, and redressed them. The women were informed about various schemes of the Delhi Police like the neighborhood scheme and senior citizen app so as to use the SOS button in it in case of an emergency, the officials said. ''They were sensitised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their good health. Special attention was given to those women who live alone and they were assured basic amenities in case of need,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said. A WhatsApp group of women beat constables and women senior citizens has been created in each police station for attending to their grievances, police said. In the northwest district, one beat in each police station is earmarked for women constables and they perform their duties from dawn to dusk, they said. Forty-six women beat constables regularly perform intensive and visible patrolling in cars and on motorcycles and scooters, and ensure safety and security, they said. They also provide door-step policing for identification and redressal of grievances of women within the community and motivate young women and girls to report cases of violence, police said.

