Blinken calls out China in meeting with ASEAN bloc ministers -spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:03 IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S. rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea in a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken also called on the bloc to urge the end of violence in Myanmar and asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, Price said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC directs states, union territories to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme till July 31.
Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre
SC directs Centre to allocate food grains to states,UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till Covid situation exists.
SC orders states, UTs to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31
California adds 5 states to list of places where state-funded travel is banned