BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Alexion Transaction Cleared In The UK

AstraZeneca: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA-ALEXION TRANSACTION CLEARED IN THE UK

* ASTRAZENECA - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 21 JULY 2021. * ASTRAZENECA - NEW ASTRAZENECA ADSS WILL BE ADMITTED ON NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

