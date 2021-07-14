Left Menu

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Alexion Transaction Cleared In The UK

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:30 IST
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Alexion Transaction Cleared In The UK
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

AstraZeneca: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA-ALEXION TRANSACTION CLEARED IN THE UK

* ASTRAZENECA - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 21 JULY 2021. * ASTRAZENECA - NEW ASTRAZENECA ADSS WILL BE ADMITTED ON NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021