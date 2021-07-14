BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Alexion Transaction Cleared In The UK
AstraZeneca: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA-ALEXION TRANSACTION CLEARED IN THE UK
* ASTRAZENECA - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 21 JULY 2021. * ASTRAZENECA - NEW ASTRAZENECA ADSS WILL BE ADMITTED ON NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
