German police raids against suspected Islamic extremists
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection with suspected Islamic extremists.
Hesse police said on Twitter that the raids were taking place "at numerous premises" across the state.
Advertisement
German news agency dpa reported that the suspects are alleged supporters of the Islamic State group. It quoted a police spokesman saying there was no immediate threat of an attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Islamic State group says it's behind Congo suicide bombing
Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits - Ifax
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to Islamic State
Credit FAQ explores fast-growth drivers for Islamic banking in SE Asia
Two platforms win IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics