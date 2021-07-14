Left Menu

Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Lovely Katiyar to go on central deputation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:52 IST
Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Lovely Katiyar to go on central deputation
IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Lovely Katiyar, will go on central deputation in the CBI for four years, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

The Department of Personnel of the state government issued the order in this regard.

She will serve as SP in the Central Bureau of Investigation, it said.

Katiyar, a 2008-batch IPS officer, is currently posted in New Delhi as Commandant, 12th Battalion, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC).

