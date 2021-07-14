HC asks Delhi govt to respond to plea seeking removal of DMC chairman

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Delhi government on a plea seeking removal or suspension of Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) Chairman Zakir Khan for allegedly abusing his position and power.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices and asked the Delhi government, DMC and Khan to reply to the petition which has claimed that the chairman is associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has been found to be actively involved in taking part in party rallies in announcing the policies and promulgating its agenda.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

The plea filed by Delhi resident Abdul Amir Amiro said Zakir Khan, who had won from Badarpur municipal ward on Congress ticket in 2012 and had joined AAP in 2017, has replaced former DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan last year.

Referring to relevant service (conduct) rules, the petitioner said chairman and other members of DMC authorised by the commission to perform functions under the DMC Act are deemed to be public servants and they cannot get associated with a political party or organisation and cannot join any association whose objects or activities are prejudicial to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order and morality.

"Khan has knowingly misused his power and position for promoting a political party. He had knowingly misused his power and position to influence others by placing the photographs on public platform, that is, on Facebook," the plea, filed through advocate Hemant Choudhary, said.

Besides seeking removal of Khan from the post, the plea sought direction to the authorities to withdraw all facilities given to him and to stop his remuneration.

The petitioner said he made a representation to the Delhi government, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Lieutenant Governor in March regarding the acts of Khan but has not received any response and no action has been initiated.

