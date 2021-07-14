Left Menu

Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:21 IST
Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country's state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering.

Police on Wednesday detained Osman Mehmedagic, the head of the Intelligence Security Agency, for questioning, the prosecutor's office said.

Mehmedagic is under suspicion of abuse of position, falsifying of personal identification documents and money laundering, the statement added. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities last year charged Mehmedagic with abuse of power for allegedly using agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against him.

Legal proceedings often take years in the corruption-plagued Balkan nation, which is still struggling to recover from a devastating war in 1992-95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

