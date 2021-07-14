Retired Ukraine police attempt to storm parliament

Several hundred retired Ukrainian police officers attempted to storm the parliament building on Wednesday demanding an increase in their pensions. The demonstration took place a day after the unexpected resignation of the interior minister, who had run the police force since 2014 and offered no public explanation for his decision to quit.

The former police broke through outer barriers and came close to the parliament, which was in session, before being pushed back by serving police. Later, they blocked a street and picketed a government building. The protest follows the resignation of long-serving Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who gave no explanation in his resignation letter on Tuesday evening for his decision to quit. Zelenskiy's office and a spokesperson for Avakov both declined to comment on the reasons for his resignation.

