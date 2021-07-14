Left Menu

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries call for end to violence in Afghanistan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:44 IST
  • Russia

The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday called for an end to violence in Afghanistan against civilians and the authorities and urged the Afghan government to strengthen its position for the sake of stability.

Senior Afghan leaders are expected to meet the Taliban for talks in Doha this week.

In a statement, the SCO foreign ministers called for a purely peaceful settlement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

