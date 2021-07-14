Man kills two daughters, injures wife, self

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his two daughters to death and injured himself and his wife after a quarrel with her in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, Ajeet Cheeta, was jobless and was suffering from depression, they said. He was also upset because he had to do all household chores as his wife had undergone a surgery and is currently on bed rest, police said. The incident occurred in Beawar town. Cheeta had a quarrel with his wife Kavita (27) over some issue on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he consumed liquor and attacked her with a knife. When his daughters shouted, he also stabbed them and injured himself, Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Surendra Singh said.

Advertisement

All the four were rushed to the Beawar hospital, where Angel (5) and Sanju (7) were declared dead. The condition of Cheeta and his wife is stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)