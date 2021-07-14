Left Menu

Three injured in bomb attack in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:05 IST
Three injured in bomb attack in UP's Pratapgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were seriously injured on Wednesday when a country-made bomb was hurled at them over an old quarrel in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said Mustaquim (45), Shayad (27) and Zeeshan (18) were injured by bomb shrapnel and have been hospitalised.

The attack took place in Babhanmai village, police said.

He added that no complaint has been lodged so far in this connection. A case will be registered once a complaint is filed, the police official said.

Police are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

