Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for illegal possession of country-made pistol

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from suburban Santacruz here for illegally possessing a country-made pistol and two live bullets, an official said on Wednesday. He said he was carrying the weapon for his own safety and did not have any criminal background, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:05 IST
Mumbai: Man held for illegal possession of country-made pistol
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from suburban Santacruz here for illegally possessing a country-made pistol and two live bullets, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohsin Mansuri, was arrested on Tuesday near Dinkar Patel garden in Santacruz (East), he said.

“Police had received a tip-off that Mansuri, a resident of Matunga, is carrying a weapon and coming near the garden. On the basis of that information, police laid a trap and nabbed him as soon as he reached there,” the official said. During the probe, Mansuri revealed that, he had purchased the weapon a few months back from his colleague, who later died due to coronavirus. He said he was carrying the weapon for his own safety and did not have any criminal background, police said. Police have booked him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021