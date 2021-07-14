Mumbai: Man held for illegal possession of country-made pistol

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from suburban Santacruz here for illegally possessing a country-made pistol and two live bullets, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohsin Mansuri, was arrested on Tuesday near Dinkar Patel garden in Santacruz (East), he said.

“Police had received a tip-off that Mansuri, a resident of Matunga, is carrying a weapon and coming near the garden. On the basis of that information, police laid a trap and nabbed him as soon as he reached there,” the official said. During the probe, Mansuri revealed that, he had purchased the weapon a few months back from his colleague, who later died due to coronavirus. He said he was carrying the weapon for his own safety and did not have any criminal background, police said. Police have booked him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)