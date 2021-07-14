Left Menu

Status of vaccine procurement by pvt COVID vaccination centres cause of worry: Centre

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status and the progress of vaccine procurement by private COVID vaccination centres.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:16 IST
Status of vaccine procurement by pvt COVID vaccination centres cause of worry: Centre
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status and the progress of vaccine procurement by private COVID vaccination centres. The review meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Health Secretaries and senior immunization officials of 15 States/ UTs, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana attended the meeting.

Representatives from the two Covid vaccine manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, were also present. States were, once again, informed about the usage of the Co-WIN platform as the backend management tool for order placements.

The Union Health Secretary termed the slow pace of vaccination through the Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVCs) as a 'cause of serious worry'. He also highlighted the areas of concern and gave his suggestions for the same.

Mentioning the slow pace of vaccination in private centres, the centre advised the states to review status and progress on vaccine procurement by them on a daily basis. The centre has organized five regional workshops to orient nodal officers of the states and private centers for placing orders on Co-Win and the payment for the quantum of doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021