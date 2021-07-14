Left Menu

Fake currency notes of Rs 5.80 lakh face value seized in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:39 IST
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at a villa here and recovered machines and materials for printing fake currency notes, an official said on Wednesday.

The SOG arrested two accused and recovered counterfeit currency notes having a face value of Rs 5,80,900, the official said.

ADG ATS and SOG Ashok Rathore said a team of the SOG led by DIG Sharat Kaviraj raided a villa in residential scheme in Goner area of Jaipur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on information about printing of fake currency notes.

The team found Brijesh Maurya and Pratham Sharma cutting fake notes from a sheet, Rathore said.

''High quality fake notes in denomination of Rs 200 and 500 with a total face value of Rs 5,80,900, partially printed notes, colour printer, scanning machine, paper and other materials were seized from the spot,'' he said. ''The seized counterfeit notes look exactly like the original ones and also bear watermark RBI thread and number marking,'' the officer said.

