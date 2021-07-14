India calls on NAM to lead efforts to combat terrorism
India on Wednesday called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to lead efforts in strengthening international legal frameworks to deal with terrorism and its enablers without exceptions or double standards.
In a virtual address at a ministerial meeting of the NAM, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan described terrorism as the ''most flagrant threat'' to principles of the grouping.
NAM is a grouping of 120 developing countries.
''To be a relevant and effective stakeholder in navigating global challenges, NAM's approach must be inclusive, transparent and anchored in reformed multilateralism,'' Muraleedharan tweeted. ''Terrorism is the most flagrant threat to NAM principles. NAM must lead efforts to strengthen international legal frameworks to combat terrorism and its enablers, without exceptions or double standards,'' he said.
The minister also said that the grouping must never be used as a platform in pursuits of undermining the sovereignty or territorial integrity of a state by another state.
