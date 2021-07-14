Left Menu

India calls on NAM to lead efforts to combat terrorism

India on Wednesday called on the Non-Aligned Movement NAM to lead efforts in strengthening international legal frameworks to deal with terrorism and its enablers without exceptions or double standards.In a virtual address at a ministerial meeting of the NAM, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan described terrorism as the most flagrant threat to principles of the grouping.NAM is a grouping of 120 developing countries.To be a relevant and effective stakeholder in navigating global challenges, NAMs approach must be inclusive, transparent and anchored in reformed multilateralism, Muraleedharan tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:41 IST
India calls on NAM to lead efforts to combat terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to lead efforts in strengthening international legal frameworks to deal with terrorism and its enablers without exceptions or double standards.

In a virtual address at a ministerial meeting of the NAM, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan described terrorism as the ''most flagrant threat'' to principles of the grouping.

NAM is a grouping of 120 developing countries.

''To be a relevant and effective stakeholder in navigating global challenges, NAM's approach must be inclusive, transparent and anchored in reformed multilateralism,'' Muraleedharan tweeted. ''Terrorism is the most flagrant threat to NAM principles. NAM must lead efforts to strengthen international legal frameworks to combat terrorism and its enablers, without exceptions or double standards,'' he said.

The minister also said that the grouping must never be used as a platform in pursuits of undermining the sovereignty or territorial integrity of a state by another state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021