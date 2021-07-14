Reluctant bride calls cops, cancels wedding

A woman in Nagpur district called off her wedding by calling police at the eleventh hour and telling them that she did not like the man with whom she was going to tie the knot.

The wedding was to take place at 12 noon at a resort near Ramtek on Tuesday, said a police official.

Advertisement

But moments before the `muhurat', the woman made a phone call to the police control room and said she did not want to marry the bridegroom as she was in love with someone else.

The groom's relatives got angry, leading to heated exchanges.

Inspector Pramod Makeshwar and his colleagues rushed to the spot and took members of both the families to the Ramtek police station. The agitated relatives of the groom then calmed down and the wedding was called off.

The woman had apparently told her mother a week ago that she did not want to marry the man they had chosen for her, said an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)