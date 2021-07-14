Maha: Body of unidentified man found dead in Vasai
Days after the body of a woman was found near Vasai Killa Bunder, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday found the body of an unidentified man at the same spot, an official said.
A body, bearing a tattoo of a name, has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of the Vasai police station said.
The body was found at the same spot, the body of a woman, later identified as Mamta Patel, was found on July 11, the official said.
According to the police, Patel's family had lodged a complaint, when she went missing after stepping out for a morning walk. The local police are probing the case, it was stated.
