Left Menu

Calcutta HC admits election petition of BJP leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:47 IST
Calcutta HC admits election petition of BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing a petition by BJP leader Jitendra Kumar Tiwari challenging the election of Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty from the Pandabeswar assembly constituency.

Justice R K Kapur directed issuance of notice to Chakraborty in connection with Tiwari's election petition.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on August 9.

Chakraborty defeated Tiwari by 3,803 votes from Pandabeswar in Paschim Bardhaman district in the assembly election held earlier this year.

Tiwari, who had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate, had switched over to the BJP before the 2021 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021