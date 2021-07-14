Left Menu

Elderly J&K woman dies after being hit by army vehicle: Police

An elderly woman died after being hit by an army vehicle in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Guljani Begum was hit by the vehicle at Nadihal in Bandipora and died on the spot, a police official said. He said police has registered a case and started investigation.

