Left Menu

HC to hear Chhota Rajan's appeals against conviction in three cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:26 IST
HC to hear Chhota Rajan's appeals against conviction in three cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing appeals filed by gangster Chhota Rajan challenging convictions in three cases. In two of these cases Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Nikalje, was convicted for attempt to murder.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai admitted the pleas filed by his lawyer Tushar Khandare and posted them for hearing after two weeks.

Rajan was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case in August 2019.

He has also challenged a special CBI court's order sentencing him to two years' jail term in January 2021 for extortion in a 2015 case.

He has also appealed against conviction and sentence of 10 years, pronounced by a court in March this year, for attempting to murder builder Ajay Gosaliya.

Rajan was extradited from Indonesia in 2015 and is lodged at Tihar Prison in Delhi since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021