HC to hear Chhota Rajan's appeals against conviction in three cases

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing appeals filed by gangster Chhota Rajan challenging convictions in three cases. In two of these cases Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Nikalje, was convicted for attempt to murder.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai admitted the pleas filed by his lawyer Tushar Khandare and posted them for hearing after two weeks.

Rajan was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case in August 2019.

He has also challenged a special CBI court's order sentencing him to two years' jail term in January 2021 for extortion in a 2015 case.

He has also appealed against conviction and sentence of 10 years, pronounced by a court in March this year, for attempting to murder builder Ajay Gosaliya.

Rajan was extradited from Indonesia in 2015 and is lodged at Tihar Prison in Delhi since then.

