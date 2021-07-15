Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

'If you don't leave, you're dead:' Oregon wildfire forces hundreds from homes

An immense, swiftly spreading wildfire raged through drought-parched timber and brush in south-central Oregon for a ninth day on Wednesday, threatening nearly 2,000 homes and displacing hundreds of residents with little sign of slowing, officials said. By morning, the so-called Bootleg fire had blackened more than 212,000 acres (85,793 hectares) and destroyed 21 homes, with firefighters managing to carve containment lines around just 5% of its perimeter, according to state and federal authorities.

U.S. Senate Democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed

Three top U.S. Democratic senators on Wednesday unveiled a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalize cannabis, a move that would allow adult Americans to buy and possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana without facing criminal penalties. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act floated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, would expunge federal non-violent marijuana crimes, further medical research and allow cannabis companies access to essential financial services.

Biden backs $3.5 trln spending plan, Republicans blast massive package

President Joe Biden made the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families. Biden joined fellow Democrats for a closed-door lunch where he sought their support and discussed strategy for passing both a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild America's roads and bridges, and the larger Democratic https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 package that also addresses climate change and the need for stronger social services.

Pelosi praises Senate budget plan as 'bold, essential investments'

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the $3.5 trillion Senate budget plan "will make bold, essential investments in our values as a nation." "The Senate budget will contain many of House Democrats’ top priorities, including transformative action on the investments needed to confront the climate crisis, to transform the care economy, and to expand access to health care with enhancements to ACA, Medicare and closing the Medicaid coverage gap," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

FBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says

The FBI dragged its feet in probing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday, and it accused two FBI officials of lying to cover up "numerous and fundamental errors" that allowed the abuse to continue for months. A scathing 119-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI's field office in Indianapolis "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack

The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it would hold its first hearing on July 27. Members of the Democratic-led panel, known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a statement the hearing would include testimony from U.S. Capitol Police officers.

White House says $3.5 trln spending bill's framework reflects Biden's priorities

The current $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill's framework reflects President Joe Biden's priorities, the White House said on Wednesday. "What we've seen come out as the current framework is reflective of the president's priorities," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Idaho man who sat in Pence's chair pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

An Idaho man who sat in then-Vice President Mike Pence's chair during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a criminal charge of obstructing an official proceeding. Josiah Colt, a 35-year-old resident of Meridian, Idaho could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, federal prosecutors said. They said that as part of his plea agreement, Colt agreed to cooperate with the investigation of the deadly attack.

'They're baaaaack': Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats from a farm in a bucolic part of New York state are on a city outing - let loose in Manhattan's Riverside Park on Wednesday to munch on invasive weeds. Phones out, spectators crowded around fences and counted down as the hungry black, brown and white goats were herded in a ceremonial 'Running of the Goats' to begin their task as natural weed whackers.

In White House visit, singer Oliva Rodrigo urges vaccinations for youth

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

