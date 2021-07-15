Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 10:10 IST
BoE's Bailey to not rush on rate decision despite rising inflation -Business Live
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would first "assess" the inflation data for things that could be temporary, before taking a call on tightening the money supply.

"(Wednesday's inflation) number - yes, it was higher than we thought it would be," Bailey told the Business Live in an interview published Thursday.

"What we will have to do, again, is go through all the evidence and assess to what extent we think the sorts of things that underlie that are likely to be transitory."

