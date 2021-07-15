Sanitation supervisor caught taking bribe in Gwalior

A sanitation supervisor of Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday caught taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a sanitation worker for releasing his dues, a Lokayukta police officer said. Sanitation supervisor Ashok Dhaval was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Lokayukta Inspector Raghavendra Rishiwar told PTI. Sanitation worker Laxman Khare had complained to the Lokayukta police a few days ago that Dhaval was demanding Rs 5,000 for releasing his Rs 60,000 dues that were pending since 2018, he added.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid and Dhaval was caught red-handed taking the bribe of Rs 5,000 at the civic body's regional office number 6.

Investigation into the case is on, Rishiwar said.

