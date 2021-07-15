Man kills elder brother to avenge attack on mother

A man allegedly killed his elder brother at a village in Ramtek tehsil of Nagpur district after the latter assaulted their mother, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Maudi village on Wednesday, they said.

“The deceased, Krishna Babulal Masram (30), had assaulted his mother on Tuesday over some issue. She suffered critical injuries in the incident and was hospitalised. Upset over the attack on his mother, his younger brother, Pramod, decided to teach his Krishna a lesson,” an official of Deolapar police station said. “On Wednesday morning, Pramod entered Krishna’s house and attacked him with a sword. Krishna suffered grievous injuries on his head and chest and died on the spot,” he said. Police later arrested Pramod and registered a case of murder against him.

