Top court rules Polish disciplinary chamber for judges violates EU law
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:25 IST
The top court of the European Union ruled on Thursday that Poland's system for disciplining judges was not compatible with the bloc's laws.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU said the new disciplinary chamber set up at Poland's Supreme Court as part of an overhaul of its judiciary "does not provide all the guarantees of impartiality and independence".
