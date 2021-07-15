EU court adviser backs landmark EU copyright rules, in blow to Poland

A key clause in landmark EU copyright rules, which seek to ensure a level playing field between the European Union's $1 trillion creative industries and online platform, complies with the bloc's rules, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday. Poland had challenged the Article 17 provision, saying it could lay the foundation for censorship.

"While Article 17 entails an interference with freedom of expression, that interference satisfies the conditions laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights," EU Court of Justice Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe said.

