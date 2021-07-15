Left Menu

EU court adviser backs landmark EU copyright rules, in blow to Poland

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:48 IST
EU court adviser backs landmark EU copyright rules, in blow to Poland
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A key clause in landmark EU copyright rules, which seek to ensure a level playing field between the European Union's $1 trillion creative industries and online platform, complies with the bloc's rules, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday. Poland had challenged the Article 17 provision, saying it could lay the foundation for censorship.

"While Article 17 entails an interference with freedom of expression, that interference satisfies the conditions laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights," EU Court of Justice Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021