WTO chief calls for 'shift of mindset' to conclude fisheries talks

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the World Trade Organization told trade ministers on Thursday she was optimistic about concluding multilateral talks on the fishing industry soon but called for a "shift of mindset" to bridge final gaps.

"I believe that we are all genuinely committed, but a shift of mindset is necessary for us to bridge the final gaps that continue to separate members," director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told ministers in her opening address at the closed-door meeting, according to a copy of her speech seen by Reuters.

The virtual conference is the first meeting of WTO trade ministers since 2017 and aims to fix rules to curb subsidies that lead to overfishing after 20 years of talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

